Pasta La Feasta, baby: Calgary's charity pasta festival runs this month

A bowl of pasta sits on a table. (Getty Images)

A local pasta festival that raises money for charity is now underway.

Pasta La Feasta runs throughout the month of October, coinciding with National Pasta Month.

During the annual festival, participating Calgary restaurants offer a special pasta dish, with $3 from every dish sold going to charity.

This year, 19 different eateries are participating in raising funds for the chosen charity – which for 2021 is The Alex Community Food Centre.

The Alex Community Food Centre is a project from The Alex Community Health Centre in partnership with Community Food Centres Canada.

The organization works to provide people in need with access to high-quality food and healthy meals.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Alforno
  • Teatro
  • Vendome
  • Donna Mac
  • Cucina
  • D.O.P.
  • Model Milk
  • The Eden
  • Rouge
  • Flores and Pine
  • Hawthorn Dining Room
  • Gorilla Whale
  • River Café
  • Deane House
  • Major Tom
  • Park by Sidewalk
  • Italiano Please
  • Roy's Kitchen
  • Shrub Bloom

Organizers say there's a wide range of pasta available from gnocchi to linguine and orecchiette to ravioli.

This year marks the third time Pasta La Feasta has been held in Calgary.

