Pastor calls for peace and harmony as Ukrainians and Russians pray at his church together

The London region is home to many faith communities on both sides of the Ukrainian-Russian war.

But in Brantford, there is a church literally in conflict within its congregation.

Oleg Stepus is pastor of the Brantford Slavic Full Gospel Church.

As the war rages in Ukraine, Stepus is working to console the majority of his Ukrainian congregation, who have family members fighting to save their country. “Everyone cries that this happened. People are dying. This is a tragedy.”

But compassion for his Ukrainian parishioners is also mixed with compassion for those of another nationality. That’s because Stepus has not only Ukrainians but also Russians as parishioners. Russians, who are also worried about family and friends at war.

The situation has Stepus, a native of Ukraine, walking a delicate balance.

Ultimately, he exclaims love and faith will always triumph, but the war began, he had fears strife could develop within his church.

“We are worrying because I heard some parishes have some friction and conflict. We were worried and so I called to everybody and said, ‘Remain peaceful in harmony.’“

Now, as they take in devastating scenes of war together, he’s encouraging members of the Russian community to reach out to the Ukrainians in the next pew.

“To express their feelings and compassion to Ukrainians, and to make a step forward towards them, and say, ‘I’m with you, I’m sorry this has happened.’ I say to them, don’t be silent.”

Stepus is confident his Russian parishioners do not support Vladimir Putin’s offensive, but he acknowledges they may be worried for loved ones caught in the fight.

And so, when this church gathers each Sunday, he hopes both nationalities will simply pray for an end to the war and suffering. “We are all one family on the earth. We cannot fight, we cannot hate each other.”

Stepus is encouraging all Canadians to support relief efforts for those caught in the war.