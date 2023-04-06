'Pastor' facing charges in sexual assault investigation involving 2 women
Police in York Region laid several charges in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation involving a man claiming to be an Iranian pastor offering accommodation.
According to police, the investigation was launched in January after a 42-year-old woman said she met the accused, Saeid Rezai, on social media, and he offered to help her move to Canada from Iran and provide her with housing.
Police say she claims that over two months in 2022, he sexually assaulted her while she lived in his residence in Newmarket.
York Regional Police say through the investigation, a second woman, a 40-year-old from Richmond Hill, came forward with similar allegations of sexual assault between September 2019 and August 2020.
Police arrested the 42-year-old Newmarket man and charged him with two counts of uttering threats, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration.
-
Hydro Ottawa sets goal to restore power to all customers by Saturday nightHydro Ottawa hopes to restore power to all homes and businesses in Ottawa by the end of Saturday, as thousands of customers remain without power across the national capital region following Wednesday's ice storm.
-
Candlelight vigil held for slain Calgary womanAn emotional candlelight vigil was held on Thursday night at the scene where a Calgary woman's body was found.
-
Group provides tents to Downtown Eastside campers after crackdownA day after the City of Vancouver began dismantling the encampment on East Hastings Street, new tents were being handed out for free.
-
Risk of lead poisoning, cadmium exposure prompt recalls of children's jewelry sold in CanadaHealth Canada has issued two recall notices warning parents about chemical hazards of two brands of children's jewelry.
-
Wasaga Beach woman turning 101 says basics are key to her successThe secret to a long life is a healthy diet and exercise, says a Wasaga Beach woman marking her 101st birthday.
-
First responders help both animals and humans during minor Bracebridge fireWorking sprinklers and quick thinking by staff and emergency responders led to no injuries, human or animal, after a minor fire at a Bracebridge retirement residence Thursday evening.
-
‘She has a lot to offer this world’: Woman struggling on the street dealing with critical injuries after an early morning fireWarmer weather should bring welcome relief for those who sleep rough, but recent events highlight the dangers of that world. The last two days have seen serious injuries to two people and a close call for a third.
-
Kitchener Rangers sweep Windsor Spitfires to advance to next round of playoffsThe Kitchener Rangers bested the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 in Game 4 of their matchup Wednesday evening, advancing the Rangers to the second round of OHL playoffs.
-
'Come on Mother Nature, give us a little break,' weather forecasters sayWhile the snowstorm south of the border could have been worse, forecasters say the severity of flooding all depends on what happens in the next few days.