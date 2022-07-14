Pat John, who played Jesse on 'The Beachcombers,’ dead at 69

Actor Pat John, known for the classic Canadian comedy-drama series "The Beachcombers," has died, according to one of his co-stars.

John was a teenager when he was cast as Jesse Jim in the long-running CBC program, and went on to appear in hundreds of episodes, as well as the 2002 TV movie "The New Beachcombers."

He died Wednesday at the age of 69.

John had faced health problems in recent years, but at the time of his death was sitting outdoors "looking more peaceful than he has in a long time," wrote co-star Jackson Davies in an emotional Facebook post.

"He was funny, kind, and although he didn't get the credit he should have, he was also a very good actor," added Davies, who played RCMP officer John Constable in the series.

"He had the greatest laugh ever, and it was my goal in life to get him to laugh, just to hear it. Somehow when PJ laughed the world was OK again."

John was a member of the shíshálh First Nation, and became one of the first Indigenous actors to play a contemporary character on Canadian television.

As Jim, he starred as the young business partner of Nick Adonidas, the main character of “The Beachcombers” played by Bruno Gerussi. The series was beloved by many Canadians and also earned an international audience over its 18-year run, which ended in 1990.

Decades after the series ended, Davies said he remained in touch with John on a near-weekly basis up until his death.

"I'm so glad we always ended our talks with 'Love you, PJ,' and 'Love you, Jackson,'" he wrote.

With files from The Canadian Press