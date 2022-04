Pat King's bail review halted when his lawyer's computer was hacked, new charges to be laid

Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King is facing two new charges, the day after his bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.

The details of the hacking were protected by a publication ban ordered by Justice Graeme Mew, but he lifted the order this morning after hearing arguments from a lawyer representing several media outlets.

The rest of the evidence and testimony from court Wednesday and today still cannot be shared.

Today, the Crown announced it would lay new charges against King: perjury and obstruction of justice.

Those charges are expected to be laid this afternoon.

King's lawyer, David Goodman, was appearing by video conference during the proceedings Wednesday when a robotic female voice started speaking from his computer, warning him not to turn off or restart the machine because his IP address had been accessed.

Later, the Crown relayed that Goodman's client files appeared to have been compromised, but today Goodman says nothing has been corrupted.

It's not clear if the attack has any relation to King's case.

As court was adjourned today, King was seen putting his head in his hands. His bail hearing will be rescheduled to a later date.

The new charges are expected to be filed later today.

— Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) April 14, 2022

The court extended the publication ban to reporting details of the alleged hack but today rescinded that order. Lawyer David Goodman says the matter has been resolved and none of his files were compromised. Odd development.

— Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) April 14, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.