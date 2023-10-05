Pat Norton hopes to help lead the next generation of Canadian bobsleigh pilots

The Canadian national bobsleigh team was busy at WinSport on Thursday morning, tuning up their sleds. The team is headed to Whistler to get in some training runs before the World Cup season starts in November in China.

Pat Norton is being counted on to help lead the next generation of Canadian pilots and he says it’s an exciting time.

"When we first started tis sport, I didn’t think I was going to be where I am today," the 31-year-old said.

"Having the talent and success that we’ve had I feel pretty fortunate to represent the maple leaf and continue to get to do so towards Italy in 2026."

HARD WORK PAYS OFF

Norton had to work his way up before getting a seat in the pilot’s chair.

In 2018-19, he was the spare brakeman for Team Kripps. Even back then, Kripps says he knew there was something there.

“It’s not the most glamorous positon for sure,” the Olympic gold and bronze medallist said.

“I could tell he wanted to learn about all of the intricacies of the sled and he’d ask me about how the sled interacts with the track and everything," Kripps said. "So yeah sometimes you can kind of tell he’d probably make a good driver. He’s got that detail-oriented side to him.”

LEARNED A LOT FROM TEAM KRIPPS

Norton loves to spend time in the sled shop, making sure his bobsleigh is just right. He gets the mechanical side from his father, who owns a Harley Davidson shop in Ottawa.

Norton climbed into the driver's seat in the 2019-20 and says spending that year with Team Kripps made all the difference in his development.

“I learned an incredible amount, just in the sport of bobsleigh and everything that goes behind it,” he said.

“How to train like a professional and how to treat your sled like a professional and it gave me the opportunity to bring that kind of success and mentality to my own crew when I started my own team.”

BRIGHT FUTURE

Norton has been tearing it up on the North American Cup circuit. He’s won two gold medals, two silver and five bronze.

Kripps is now his coach and says he believes Norton has a bright future in the sport.

“If he puts in the time and the effort he can certainly do it,” said Kripps.

"You know it’s all about just getting the run volume and hard work and the consistency and I think the sky is the limit if he can dedicate himself to it.”

BIG SHOES TO FILL

Norton says he’s excited for the season and plans to carry on that rich tradition of Canadian bobsleigh pilots.

“We’ve got some big shoes to fill,” he said.

“You know we’ve had a lot of success in this sport in the past and we’re looking forward to the challenge that we have ahead.

“We have some metrics that we want to hit through this year," he added, "but ultimately the goal is to podium in 2026 (at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina Italy)."