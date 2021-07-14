Pat Rehn returning to UCP government caucus 6 months after being removed

Members of Alberta's United Conservative Caucus have voted to allow independent member of legislative assembly Pat Rehn to return as a member.

Rehn is the representative for Lesser Slave Lake. He was removed from caucus in January after residents, including all members of Slave Lake Town council, spoke out about his chronic absenteeism, ill-preparedness at meetings and lack of presence in the riding.

Rehn now says he's worked to regain the trust of his constituents and is grateful for the second chance.

"It was clear that I was not living up to expectations in representing Lesser Slave Lake," he said in a statement.

"I thank my government colleagues and look forward to the days ahead."

Rehn was also one of several UCP elected officials and staff that drew public ire after ignoring the advice of health officials and their own government by travelling abroad over the last holiday season.

The caucus says it received letters of support requesting Rehn be allowed to rejoin.

"Pat will be a strong asset, not only for his riding but for our entire United Conservative Caucus team," said caucus chair Nathan Neudorf.

Rehn had been sitting as an independent in the legislature.