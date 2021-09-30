Patch developed by Western University professor helps heart pump blood after cardiac arrest
A new cardiac patch developed by a Western University professor looks to assist heart attack survivors avoid a transplant by restoring the blood pumping function to the organ.
Western's Kibret Mequanint along with other scientists at the University of Manitoba created the new shape-shifting patch.
The patch can be folded and squeezed into a syringe or catheter and injected to the heart where it unfolds and integrates to the heart muscle and helps pump blood.
The patch has yet to be tested on a human heart, although it was able to restore majority function to a damaged heart in an animal model.
“There are electrical signals running through the heart so when you introduce a cardiac patch, the kind of which developed before, it’s reinforced but the signal is also blocked and that’s a problem,” said Mequanint. “There is no conduction anymore, so the heart doesn’t function properly.”
The patch is made from elastin, gelatin and carbon nanotube with embedded cardiac cells. This makes the design and delivery minimally invasive, just what's needed following heart failure.
More information on the patch can be found in a study published by Nature Biomedical Engineering.
