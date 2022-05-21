'Patchy' frost to develop overnight in Manitoba: Environment Canada

Even though we are already in the third week of May, Manitobans are in for a cool night.

On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for several communities around the province, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Portage la Prairie.

This advisory was issued because the combination of light winds and overnight lows of 0 and below could lead to a “patchy” frost on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Environment Canada warned that frost may damage crops in frost-prone areas, adding that people should cover their plants.

The weather agency issues frost advisories when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during growing season, which could create issues for plants and crops.