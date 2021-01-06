Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in Surrey, B.C., early Wednesday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the 24-year-old victim was shot at his family home in the Morgan Heights neighbourhood.

Gary Kang, who is known to police, died in hospital after the 5 a.m. shooting at the house near 161st Street and 30th Avenue, IHIT said.

Speaking to media at a news conference later in the day, IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said Kang was known to have ties to local gang conflict.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko, who also spoke at the conference Wednesday, said Kang was a member of a gang called the "Kang Crime Group."

Investigators believe his shooting was targeted and linked to that conflict, though Jang said it's too early to identify a motive.

Local gang enforcement units have been contacted as part of the investigation.

"Much is going to be said about Gary Kang, we realize, and his history, especially with respect to gang activity. But we urge the community and others to please keep in mind that he is a victim of homicide," Jang said.

And he's not the only person impacted, the sergeant went on.

"His family is also a victim in this tragic and senseless incident, as well as residents of this quiet community."

Jang said a burning vehicle was located in Langley about 40 minutes after the shooting was reported.

"It's too early to tell definitively if that vehicle and our earlier homicide here in Surrey is linked, but we are working on that," Jang said.

Investigators ask anyone with information, including dash cam video, to contact them, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Sturko said Kang's death is the third homicide in the city in the last nine days.

"And although the motive behind each of these deaths has not yet been determined, there is one commonality among the three victims: they were all involved in criminal activity," she said.

Sturko said it is not yet known whether Kang's death was directly tied to his involvement in what she called a "violent gang."

Still, she said, "We do know that affiliation with gangs and drug trafficking attracts violence and is a pathway to premature death."