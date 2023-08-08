Patience will be a virtue at Tecumseh Arena

For anyone who’ll be skating at Tecumseh Arena for the foreseeable future, Beth Gignac, director of community and recreation services, warned people to “Bring your skate guards.”

Skaters will need them as the Town of Tecumseh moves into replacement mode following a July flood which caused about $900,000 in damage. Water got into the front lobby, public washrooms, administrative offices, canteen and dressing rooms after a sewer back up.

“We got a couple of inches of water that were then absorbed into the floor, much of which has caused the need for us to be replacing the floor,” Gignac said.

That flooring was ripped out and restoration began shortly after the flood.

“Initially with the floor down it was okay, but once the guys came in to start chipping the floors out, as soon as they were doing that it was bad,” explained Eric Palazzolo, director of programming for Powertech Hockey. “It was a combination of the spray they were using obviously but even just ripping the floors out you could smell it through the building.”

Players attending Powertech Hockey camps have been slightly inconvenienced lately.

“Just having to get dressed over in the dressing rooms because we don't wanna walk across the concrete, right. Not a huge deal, but obviously [it’s] gonna look a little different in here,” said instructor Owen Lalonde.

The town began remediation work shortly following the flood to ensure the safety of those visiting the arena.

“I want everyone to know that we've ensured the place is safe,” Gignac said. “It's a healthy place to come and play.”

The total cost is expected to be funded through the Arena Lifecycle Reserve and includes funding to replace the flooring and an assessment of the existing on-site storm water infrastructure.

“It's why towns have lifecycle reserves so that when things happen, emergency situations like this, we have the ability to actually fund these types of things,” Gignac said.

The report noted that replacement work during the upcoming hockey season is not ideal, so temporary measures will be in place until work on a permanent solution can begin in May of next year.

“Really good relationship with these guys, so they've been super accommodating because they know it's a bit of a hassle but it's pretty easy to work around once everybody kinda works together and we're communicating about what's going on,” Palazzolo said.