Patient data not affected by 'cyber incident' at St. Mary's General Hospital

Patient data wasn't affected by a "cyber incident" that resulted in a network outage at St. Mary's General Hospital on Thursday morning.

Hospital officials posted about the outage on their website on Thursday morning.

They said patient data and clinic care weren't impacted by the outage and they're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“It is reassuring to know that this has not affected patient care,” St. Mary’s President Lee Fairclough said in a release. “Nor has patient data been affected. Our IT team is working diligently to address this situation, limit its impact and restore services.”

The hospital has moved to downtime procedures and clinical services are still operating.