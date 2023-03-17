Patient's death during flight out of Manitoba investigated as 'potential critical incident'
The death of a patient during a flight out of the province for care is being investigated as a potential critical incident.
A spokesperson for Shared Health confirmed a patient died while on board an out-of-province critical care transport on Monday.
"The death, which followed a clinical incident during the flight, is being investigated as a potential critical incident," the spokesperson said in a statement.
The spokesperson said the flight was appropriately staffed by a shared health patient transport team, which is assigned by staff with advanced critical care expertise. Shared Health said this could include physicians, nurses, advanced practice respiratory therapists and advanced care paramedics.
"The configuration would be reviewed by clinical leadership prior to takeoff to ensure appropriateness for the patient."
Shared health would not share more details at this time as the investigation is ongoing, citing patient confidentiality.
