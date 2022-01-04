Patient, staff member test positive in Cambridge Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

A patient and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak in the rehabilitation unit at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Public health declared the outbreak on Tuesday.

"A hospital outbreak is declared when two or more patients and/or staff test positive for a respiratory illness that was acquired in hospital within a timeframe that is consistent with the epidemiology of the disease, and when there is a link between the cases," a media release on the outbreak said in part.

The outbreak is contained to the rehabilitation unit in Wing B, level 3. The hospital says they've enhanced surveillance and cleaning, and will dedicate staff to the unit as much as possible. In-person care partner visits are temporarily suspended, along with new admissions to the unit.

Hospital officials have reached out to any patients or staff members who may be at risk of exposure.