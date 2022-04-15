Patient visits at six hospitals in Gatineau and western Quebec suspended

Patient visits at six hospitals in Gatineau and western Quebec have been suspended until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais announced on Friday that visits to the hospitals have been suspended to protect “our most vulnerable” patients, health care workers and the general population.

Visits have been suspended at the following hospitals:

Gatineau Hospital

Hull Hospital

Hopital de Papineau

Hopital de Maniwaki

Hopital de Shawville

Hopital de Wakefield

Hopital Pierre-Janet

Designated caregivers will be able to continue to visit loved ones in hospital to assist them, as long as they follow public health measures at each hospital.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says visits for humanitarian reasons are also allowed.