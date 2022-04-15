iHeartRadio

Patient visits at six hospitals in Gatineau and western Quebec suspended

The Gatineau Hospital is seen in this Sept. 2020 photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Patient visits at six hospitals in Gatineau and western Quebec have been suspended until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais announced on Friday that visits to the hospitals have been suspended to protect “our most vulnerable” patients, health care workers and the general population.

Visits have been suspended at the following hospitals:

  • Gatineau Hospital
  • Hull Hospital
  • Hopital de Papineau
  • Hopital de Maniwaki
  • Hopital de Shawville
  • Hopital de Wakefield
  • Hopital Pierre-Janet

Designated caregivers will be able to continue to visit loved ones in hospital to assist them, as long as they follow public health measures at each hospital.

The CISSS de l’Outaouais says visits for humanitarian reasons are also allowed.

