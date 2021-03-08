UPDATE: Calgary police confirm Melissa Graham has been located and is safe.

**Original story appears below**

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as efforts are underway to find a missing 33-year-old woman who left the Foothills Medical Centre Sunday morning.

Melissa Graham was seen leaving the hospital at approximately 7:30 a.m. against the orders of medical staff.

According to police, Graham is "not well" and "her caregivers are very concerned for her welfare."

Graham is described as:

165 centimetres (5'5") tall;

Having a slim build;

Having black hair, and;

Having a scar on her neck

Investigators have released a photo of Graham as well as surveillance footage images of her leaving the hospital. At the time of her departure, she was wearing a grey sweater, black sweatpants, black and white Nike running shoes and was carrying a black bag with a white logo.

Anyone who encounters Graham or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234.