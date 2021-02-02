CTV News has learned the Timmins and District Hospital is planning to move alternate level of care patients who are awaiting placement out of the hospital.

ALC patients are people too ill to be at home, but who don't require the level of care provided in hospital.

Sources tell CTV News they will moved to St. Mary’s Gardens Retirement Home.

Full details at this time are few as hospital officials were unavailable to say more today, but more information is expected to be released in the next week or so.