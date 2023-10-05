Patients turned away by 'closed' sign at B.C. hospital's emergency room

Officials are investigating after patients were turned away from a hospital emergency department in Williams Lake, B.C., this week by a "closed" sign.

“The emergency room is closed unless patient is imminently dying,” read the sign, which was posted Monday. “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The sign had been taken down by Tuesday morning. The B.C. government and Interior Health are adamant that the hospital’s emergency department was not closed, but Williams Lake Mayor Surinderpal Rather told CTV News he knows of multiple people who were turned away, and he is upset.

“I’m concerned, there’s no question,” Rather said.

Interior Health apologized Thursday for any confusion cause by the sign, and to those turned away by it. The health authority acknowledged there are staffing challenges in Williams Lake, and that the hospital was short staffed Monday night, requiring them to call in help.

It’s not known who put up the sign, only that it was done from the inside of the ER.

“If staff put the sign on, there has to be a reason – a shortage of staff, or somebody called in sick, or something,” said Rather Thursday..

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon said the incident highlights cracks in the health-care system.

“Even if it’s a disgruntled employee that is so fed up that they can’t manage basic emergency services at the hospital – that’s telling you, that’s like a five-alarm fire,” said Falcon.

During Thursday’s question period at the legislature, the incident sparked a heated debate.

“The health-care system is collapsing. The members opposite me want to laugh – it is not funny,” said BC United health critic Shirley Bond.

Health Minister Adrian Dix reiterated that the ER had not closed. “The emergency room was not closed, so of course we're reviewing how a sign was put up there because that's very disturbing,” he said.

Premier David Eby was asked about the incident in an unrelated news conference on Thursday. He said the province is investigating the sign.

“The underlying concern of British Columbians about accessibility of care, especially in smaller communities across the province – given the system-wide shortage of health-care workers across Canada – is a serious one,” Eby said.