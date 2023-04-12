Patio season kicks off in Windsor

The last few years have been trying for the hospitality industry but optimism is afoot with the beginning of patio season.

“We're just really excited for the opportunity to have parklettes and expand our seating again in the area,” said Jacob Barsotta of Craftheads Brewing Company in downtown Windsor. “The atmosphere downtown with the patios is just way better.”

This past weekend Craftheads was one of the first venues to build their parklette — a wooden patio built overtop of parking spaces.

The parklettes became popular during COVID, possibly the only positive legacy from an era many hope is in the rear view.

“If there's any good things that came from the C word, it's the parklettes and the patios,” said Barsotta. “I think the residents of Windsor have just come to accept that patios are here to stay.”

More patios downtown and throughout the city are soon to follow.

“A lot of these things are now remaining and helping. It's a new day for downtown,” said Renaldo Agostino, the Ward 3 councillor in downtown Windsor.

He said the decision for businesses to install parklettes was made easier by a recent move by council during budget deliberations. City administration was recommending a return to annual patio and parklette fees, but council shot it down.

“’Listen, guys, now's not the time,’” Agostino recalls telling the pre-budget committee. “Now's not the time to discourage business by adding fees. The time is going to come. I sure hope so. I hope they are getting back to the point, to the levels where we can say here's an opportunity for the city to grow.”

Agostino also commends the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for its progressive decision to relax the rules around serving on patios across sidewalks and continue to allow it, even with the pandemic largely behind us.

“Ten years ago, if you went to the city or to the AGCO and said I want to build a patio in my parking spaces, they would have looked at you and said, just ‘I'll have the $10,000 ticket ready and waiting for you,’” said Agostino.

Agostino says the waiver of fees won’t last forever, but he hopes the relief today will stoke resilience and success in the near future.

“We’ve got to get to that point and it's stuff like this and it's you know, it's the vision that's going to get us there,” said Agostino.

“Until we can get there, let's give as much as we can, to get.”