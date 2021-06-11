Patio weather expected Friday as Ottawa restaurants reopen

As Ottawa starts to reopen on Friday after more than two months of lockdown, there's a chance the capital could see some rain.

But the weather should still be nice enough to take advantage of reopened patios in the afternoon.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers early Friday morning. The high for the rest of the day will be 25 C with a humidex of 27.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 27 C, and Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.

Expect the temperature to hover around the 23 C range into next week, with a mix of sun and cloud on each of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.