Patios and golfing, eastern Ontario residents soak up the warm temperatures

As the snow flies in western Canada, November is delivering summer-like weather across eastern Ontario.

That has those like Nevia DaCosta teeing off at the Landings Golf Course in Kingston, in an unusual outfit for this time of year — a t-shirt.

"Usually it’s long sleeves and pants. But I took advantage of the day," DaCosta says.

Eastern Ontario is seeing a run of above average temperatures, which has extended the summer sports season.

"Weather’s fabulous," DaCosta said. "I love this weather. If you could have it until next spring, it would be glorious."

Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says typically for this time of year the region should expect daytime highs between 7 C and 10 C.

On Saturday, it’s expected to reach 20 C across the region, and Flisfeder says the nicer than average temperatures could go into next week.

"The weather pattern has set up in such a way that it’s allowing very warm and moist air mass to move up from the Gulf of Mexico," he says. "And it’s really what’s been overrunning the entire province for the past couple of days."

Flisfeder says no weather records will be broken during this summer-like weather, and the colder weather will eventually return to eastern Ontario.

"As November goes on we will start to see those systems make their way across the province and more typical fall weather is in store," he explains.