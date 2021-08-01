Patricia Ballantyne's 'Walk of Sorrow' arrives in Timmins to share her message of healing

Patricia Ballantyne is a Woodland Cree woman from Saskatchewan and a residential school survivor She began a journey of healing journey on June 5 when she left the site of the Prince Albert Residential School.

Today, she arrived in Timmins after logging six-hundred kilometres over 58 days, across three provinces. As a survivor, she said she decided she wanted and needed to do a 'Walk of Sorrow' for herself and all the survivors and the families that lost their loved ones in all residential schools.

“I’m changing daily with all the people and the encouragement I get from the elders and I am starting to find the real me and that is just a blessing like it’s been so many years since I could say that I truly am who I am.”

Ballantyne was welcomed to the city by supporters and municipal officials at a large gathering in Hollinger Park.

She plans to walk to Ottawa where she will speak about the injustices she said have been done by churches and the government.