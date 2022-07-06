Patrick Brown disqualified from Conservative leadership race

The Conservative Party of Canada's leadership committee has disqualified Patrick Brown from the Conservative leadership race.

In a written statement released Tuesday night, chairman of the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC), Ian Brodie, stated "In recent weeks, our party became aware of serious allegations of wrongdoing by the Patrick Brown campaign that appear to violate the financial provisions of the Canada Elections Act.

"Following our rules and procedures for the 2022 Leadership, the Chief Returning Officer notified the Patrick Brown campaign of the allegations and asked for a written response," the statement said.

It goes on to say that the "information provided to date by the Patrick Brown campaign did not satisfy concerns about their compliance with our rules and procedures and/or the Canada Elections Act."

In his defence, Brown, the Mayor of Brampton and former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, released a statement stating the decision is "based on anonymous allegations."

"Our campaign was never provided with the full details or evidence of these allegations, failing an even basic requirement of due process. In recent days, the party has been on a fishing expedition requesting information with which we have cooperated entirely through our lawyers," Brown's statement said.

While the investigation into the allegations continues, many ballots with Brown's name on them have already been mailed out to members.

The Conservatives will announce their new leader on Sept. 10.

Brown was elected to Barrie City Council in 2000 and again in 2003, serving roughly five years.