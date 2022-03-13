Patrick Brown joins race to lead Conservative Party of Canada
Patrick Brown has officially joined the race to lead the federal Conservatives.
Brown launched his campaign in Brampton, Ont., where he has served as mayor since 2018.
Brown's political roots run deep in Brampton, and it's a part of the country where Conservatives know they need to grow their support if they hope to form government.
The candidate is a former member of Parliament who unceremoniously resigned as Ontario's Progressive Conservative leader in 2018, before being elected as mayor of Brampton that same year.
Brown is the fifth candidate to enter the Conservative leadership race, already populated by former federal Progressive Conservative leader Jean Charest, Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre, rookie Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis and Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber.
Conservatives will find out who their new leader is Sept. 10.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2022.
-
Conservation authority warns of water risks with spring thawWith the upcoming change in season, the local conservation authority is reminding everyone to be careful around local waterways.
-
COVID restrictions remain at some businesses and sectorsIt wasn’t an easy decision, but the owners of Fig Studio Kitchen in Ripley have decided to keep asking their patrons for vaccine passports, until the end of March
-
Transport truck full of live fish rolls over on busy Toronto highwayA ramp at one of Toronto's busiest highway interchanges has been shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over.
-
Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.Three engineers have been disciplined nearly eight years after British Columbia's worst mining disaster.
-
Bottle drive collecting donations to support humanitarian efforts in UkraineA week-long bottle drive in Edmonton is collecting donations to support humanitarian and military aid efforts in Ukraine.
-
Rainfall warning issued as storm approaches Metro VancouverEnvironment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound ahead of "an extended period of heavy rain" expected Sunday evening.
-
Ice fishing season coming to a closeWith the upcoming change in season, many anglers in the area are preparing to wrap up ice fishing throughout Lake Simcoe.
-
Comedy show raising money for Sault Helping HandsThe Way Too Funny Comedy Tour is making a stop at The Machine Shop in Sault Ste. Marie later this month and part of the proceeds raised will be going toward Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands
-
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in UkraineBrent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who travelled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.