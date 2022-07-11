Patrick Brown says no decision to seek re-election in Brampton until family consulted

A spokesman for disqualified Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says he won't be making any decisions about running for re-election as a Greater-Toronto-Area mayor until he has time to talk with his friends and family.

Chisholm Pothier says Brown spent the weekend attending a multicultural festival in Brampton, Ont., located about 45 minutes from Toronto, and celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Meanwhile the five remaining candidates in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada flipped pancakes and greeted supporters at the Calgary Stampede, with less than two months to go until ballots are counted and the winner is named.

Brown entered the race without resigning his job as Brampton's mayor, and previously said he would consider running again in October's municipal election if he thought he couldn't win the federal race.

He has until Aug. 19 to register as a mayoral candidate, but Brown's position in the federal race changed dramatically last week when the party's leadership election organizing committee voted to boot him from the contest.

Committee members ousted him in an 11 to six vote over an allegation that he breached federal election financing laws.