Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming Shores

A 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police were conducting pro-active patrols on Whitewood Avenue in the city of Temiskaming Shores when the incident took place about 12:05 a.m. on July 28.

“A vehicle had been travelling westbound and was stopped for a traffic infraction,” police said in a news release Friday.

The suspect was transported to the Kirkland Lake Detachment to conduct further tests.

“Further investigation revealed that the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages.”

The accused was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused drivers’ license was also suspended and the vehicle was impounded.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before in court on August 30 in Temiskaming Shores.