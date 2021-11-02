Patron at Junior's Sportsbar in Cambridge tests positive for COVID-19; outbreak grows to 7 cases

A person who was at Junior's Sportsbar and Grill in Cambridge last month has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials declared an outbreak at the restaurant on Oct. 26, saying that around 200 patrons could have been exposed to the disease between Oct. 17 and 22. Anyone at the restaurant during those dates should get tested for COVID-19, health officials said.

A spokesperson told CTV Tuesday afternoon that Public Health has reached out to all individuals identified as high risk, including patrons.

There are currently seven cases associated with the outbreak.

"Transmission may have occurred due to multiple factors associated with indoor dining. Face coverings or masks are not worn while seated and eating or drinking. Patrons also have close contact with the patrons they are dining with for prolonged periods of time, and certain indoor areas may have limited ventilation," said a statement from Dr. Rabia Bana, associate medical officer of health for Waterloo Region, said in part.

Six of the cases in the outbreak are associated with staff members. Of those, four were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Bana said staff are following multiple safety measures, including wearing PPE, completing daily screening and going home and seeking testing if they're sick.

"These measures help to reduce the risk of transmission, but do not eliminate it entirely, and unfortunately transmission can still occur," Dr. Bana said.

Dr. Bana said the health unit is working closely with the restaurant to make sure they have strong infection prevention and control measures in place.