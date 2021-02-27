Fraser Health is warning patrons of a gym in Maple Ridge that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health authority issued a public exposure notice for Olympians Gym, located at 22611 Lougheed Hwy., on Friday.

Patrons who were at the gym between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Feb. 17, 18 or 19 should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, the health authority said.

There is no known risk to gym patrons who were at the facility outside of those hours, according to Fraser Health.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure notices when there is a possibility of COVID-19 transmission and health officials are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because public health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," the health authority says on its public exposures website.