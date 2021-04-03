Patrons of New West barber shop, Surrey restaurant warned of possible COVID-19 exposure

Health officials are warning patrons of a barber shop in New Westminster and a restaurant in Surrey that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Fraser Health issued public exposure notices this week for B & J Barbershop and the Panorama Ridge location of Browns Socialhouse.

The barber shop is located at 212 E Columbia St., and the exposure there happened from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 20.

The exposures at the restaurant at 15260 56 Ave. happened more recently and over a longer time period, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 23 and 24, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 25 and 26 and 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on March 27.

Anyone who was at the businesses during the times specified should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to Fraser Health.

There is no known risk to people who were at the affected locations outside of the times listed.

B.C. health officials only issue public exposure notices when they believe there is a risk of coronavirus transmission and they are unable to reach everyone who may have been exposed.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because public health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health says on the public exposures page on its website.