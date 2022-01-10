Pats acquire 18-year-old forward from Prince Albert
The Regina Pats have acquired 18-year-old forward Logan Linklater from the Prince Albert Raiders, in exchange for a conditional eighth round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
Linklater has spent the majority of this season with his hometown Kindersley Kilppers of the SJHL, where he recorded eight goals and six assists in 26 games.
The 5’10” 160 lb forward was originally taken in the sixth round of the 2018 Bantam Draft by the Raiders.
"We saw him in the Hub last year and liked what we saw," Regina Pats GM and Head Coach John Paddock said in a release. "It's a chance to add some depth to our forward group."
TRADE: the @WHLPats have acquired forward Logan Linklater from the Prince Albert Raiders.
The Pats' next game was scheduled to be Tuesday night at home to Calgary, however it has been postponed to a later date.
