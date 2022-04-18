Pats' Bedard becomes youngest player in WHL history to reach 50 goals in a season

Regina Pats 16-year-old forward Connor Bedard became the youngest player in Western Hockey League (WHL) history to reach 50 goals in a season on Sunday.

Bedard recorded five points, including two goals in a 7-4 Pats win over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Brandt Centre to wrap up their season.

Bedard finished the year with 51 goals and 100 points in 62 games played, good enough for second overall in goals and fourth overall in points.

"I've wanted to put that one away for the last three games and I was probably griping my stick a little tight, I don't think I hit one spot other than that goal, so I was obviously pretty happy and to see the joy of everyone on the bench was a pretty special moment for me," Bedard said.

The record was previously heald by Dan Lucas, who scored 57 goals in the 1974-75 season for the Victoria Cougars.

"The strategy from the coaches is just put him on the ice as much as possible because he's too good of a player not to find a way," Pats assistant coach Brad Herauf said of Bedard after the game.

Bedard will now play for Team Canada at the 2021 U20 World Juniors that will be played in August after being cancelled last December.

Meanwhile, the Pats finish the 2021-22 campaign 27-36-3-2 and will miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year, finishing in ninth spot in the eastern conference with 59 points.