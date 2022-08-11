Pats' Bedard opens scoring for Canada at 2022 World Juniors

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard opened the scoring for Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship on Wednesday.

Bedard put Canada on the board with a low glove side shot midway through the first period, in the first game of pool play versus Latvia.

The 17-year-old forward also assisted defenceman Olen Zellweger’s tally in the second period.

Connor Bedard puts Canada on the board! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/jrLwTAmxYz

Canada won the game 5-2.

Bedard and Team Canada will take on Slovakia at 4 p.m. on Thursday.