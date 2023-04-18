Pats' Bedard ranked 1st, Warriors' Yager 11th among North American Skaters ahead of NHL draft

The final rankings for the 2023 National Hockey League (NHL) draft were released on Tuesday by NHL Central Scouting with two Regina Pats making the list.

Pats captain Connor Bedard remains ranked number one for North American skaters, while Borya Valis ranks 152nd among North American skaters.

Bedard, who is expected to be selected first overall at the NHL draft on June 28 in Nashville, Tenn. led the Western Hockey League (WHL) in goals (71) and points (143) and was tied for the lead in assists with (72) this past season.

The 17-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C. also put up 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven playoff games against the Saskatoon Blades earlier this month.

Valis meanwhile, moved up 31 spots from January 13 to April 18.

The Denver, Colo. product tallied a career-high 20 goals, 28 assists and 48 points in 55 games this past season.

Moose Jaw Warriors forward and Saskatoon product Brayden Yager is ranked 11th among North American skaters, while goaltender Jackson Unger is ranked 19th among North American goaltenders.

Yager finished the 2022-23 regular season with 28 goals and a career-high 78 points in 64 games.

Unger went 15-16-0-0 for the Warriors in the regular season, posting a 4.19 goals against average (GAA) and .867 save percentage.

Saskatoon product and Prince George Cougars forward Riley Heidt is ranked 21st among North American skaters, while Weyburn’s Dylan Ernst, who plays for the Kamloops Blazers, is ranked 26th among North American goaltenders.

A total of 54 WHL players were named to NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, including 26 forwards, 19 defenceman and nine goaltenders.