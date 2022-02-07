Pats' Bedard trending following highlight-reel between-the-legs goal

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard was trending online after netting a show stopping goal during a Sunday matchup against the Calgary Hitmen.

Down 2-0 early in the third period, Bedard toe dragged around a defender and popped the puck top corner with a between-the-legs shot.

The video of the goal, posted on the Pats’ Twitter, has amassed more than 700,000 views since 5 p.m. on Sunday.

�� Goal of the year from Connor Bedard ��



This isn't up for discussion.@CHLHockey | @TheWHL | @BarDown | @HeyBarber pic.twitter.com/vxiVe7nHWr

The highlight reel goal garnered attention from around Canada and the hockey world.

CONNOR BEDARD, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! �� pic.twitter.com/lIpQV1i1Bq

CONNOR BEDARD ARE YOU FOR REAL? ��



(��: @WHLPats) pic.twitter.com/PVxLM0YctD

The Pats ended up losing the game 5-4 in overtime.

Bedard, 16, has compiled 45 points through 33 games in the 2021-22 Western Hockey League season, including 24 goals and 21 assists.

The North Vancouver, B.C. product is projected to be a top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.