Pats' Bedard trending following highlight-reel between-the-legs goal
Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard was trending online after netting a show stopping goal during a Sunday matchup against the Calgary Hitmen.
Down 2-0 early in the third period, Bedard toe dragged around a defender and popped the puck top corner with a between-the-legs shot.
The video of the goal, posted on the Pats’ Twitter, has amassed more than 700,000 views since 5 p.m. on Sunday.
�� Goal of the year from Connor Bedard ��
This isn't up for discussion.@CHLHockey | @TheWHL | @BarDown | @HeyBarber pic.twitter.com/vxiVe7nHWr
The highlight reel goal garnered attention from around Canada and the hockey world.
CONNOR BEDARD, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! �� pic.twitter.com/lIpQV1i1Bq— JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) February 7, 2022
CONNOR BEDARD ARE YOU FOR REAL? ��
(��: @WHLPats) pic.twitter.com/PVxLM0YctD
The Pats ended up losing the game 5-4 in overtime.
Bedard, 16, has compiled 45 points through 33 games in the 2021-22 Western Hockey League season, including 24 goals and 21 assists.
The North Vancouver, B.C. product is projected to be a top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
-
Calgary launches new program to help small businesses succeed onlineThe Digital Service Squad is made up of 15 local post-secondary students who can provide free one-on-one support to small businesses by offering digital transformation support, social media strategy, website building, point-of-sale assistance; search engine optimization tips, assistance creating customer databases and help streamlining business processes.
-
'She would love it': Donations made in B.C. woman's honour to pets rescued from AfghanistanThe legacy of a Richmond, B.C., animal lover is living on with donations being sent in her honour to help rescued pets from Afghanistan.
-
WECHU reports three new COVID-19 deaths, 360 high risk cases over three daysThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths and 360 new high risk cases over the past three days.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateThe B.C. Health Ministry will provide an update Monday on the province's COVID-19 pandemic response.
-
Arctic hare makes record-breaking 388-kilometre journey across Canada's NorthAn Arctic hare travelled more than 388 kilometres over seven weeks in Canada, the longest distance ever recorded for a hare or its relatives.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death downtownSudbury police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive outside a building on Durham Street downtown Monday morning.
-
Three Windsor-Essex manufacturers getting $2 million from provincial governmentThe Ontario government is investing nearly $2 million with three Windsor-Essex manufacturers through the Regional Development Program.
-
New Brunswick maple syrup producers seek more Crown land to expand productionMaple syrup producers in New Brunswick are pushing the provincial government to respond to their request for more Crown land on which to expand production.
-
Arson charges laid in Mount Forest fire that sent one person to hospitalOntario Provincial Police said a 45-year-old man has been charged with arson following a suspicious house fire in Mount Forest last September.