Pats bolster defence in trade with Prince Albert
The Regina Pats acquired 18-year-old defenceman Adam Mcnutt on Tuesday in exchange for 18-year-old forward Sloan Stanick, in a trade with the Prince Albert Raiders.
McNutt, 6’0, 201lbs, appeared in four games with the Raiders where he recorded zero points with a plus-two rating. The Saskatoon product appeared in 22 games last season for the Raiders in the WHL bubble in Regina. He recorded a goal and two assists along with 28 penalty minutes. McNutt was Prince Albert’s fourth-round pick, 68th overall, in the 2018 WHL bantam draft.
“We are getting a right (hand) shot defenceman who plays a physical game” said John Paddock, general manager for the Regina Pats in a release.
He said he is looking forward to McNutt joining the team.
Stanick had two goals and two assists through the first five games of the season. He was acquired from the Everett Silvertips via trade in 2019-20 and went on to play parts of three seasons in Regina.
The Regina Pats return to action on Friday, Oct. 15 when they host the Winnipeg Ice at the Brandt Centre.
