Pats break 7 game losing streak with OT win against Victoria
A Zackary Shantz overtime goal saw the Pats beat the Victoria Royals 2-1 – finally snapping the Pats' recent losing streak.
It was a "come from behind" victory at the Brandt Centre Saturday night, according to the Regina Pats.
The home town team trailed 1-0 going into the third period until a goal from Tye Spencer tied the contest and forced overtime.
Shantz scored his fifth goal of the season and his first in 18 games. The win marks the Pats’ second OT win and seventh comeback of the season.
"We're extremely excited. It's a sigh of relief,” Regina Pats Assistant Coach Ken Schneider said in a news release.
“It's been a long hard battle here with a lot of overtime games and a lot of tough hockey with maybe not starting on time as much as we've wanted to. The players a pretty happy bunch, including the coaching staff and management.”
The Pats next matchup will see them pitted against the Vancouver Giants on Jan. 12.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.
-
Province giving YWCA Regina emergency shelter fundingThe YWCA Regina has been chosen to receive funding from the province to operate emergency shelter spaces.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been namedA Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.
-
Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girlWindsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
-
Regina residents reminded to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours or pay the priceWith snow in the forecast for Regina, the city is reminding residents that sidewalks in front of their properties must be cleared within 48 hours or they could be forced to front the costs of the city clearing the snow.
-
2022 pipeline explosion in northern Alberta caused by corrosion: TSBA pipeline explosion in northwestern Alberta two years ago was the result of the pipe's walls corroding, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has concluded.
-
Police show off encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' siteA pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police early Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton Elks release quarterback Cornelius, linebacker KonarThe Edmonton Elks released American quarterback Taylor Cornelius and Canadian linebacker Adam Konar on Tuesday.
-
8 in 10 Ontarians think Canada is in a recession, nearly half expect to fall behind financially in 2024: surveyMost people in Ontario don’t have high hopes for Canada’s economy in 2024, according to a new survey which also shows respondents aren’t feeling great about their personal finances either.
-
Halifax authorities urge ice safety, awarenessHalifax Regional Police is urging people to avoid lakes and “stay off the ice until it is safe.”