Pats defenseman Stanislav Svozil records first NHL point in first game
Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil recorded his first National Hockey League (NHL) point Thursday night in his first game in a Columbus Blue Jackets uniform in a 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
Svozil assisted on a power-play goal in the third period that tied the game at two.
The 20-year-old defenseman from Czechia had an outstanding season for the Pats picking up 78 points in 56 regular season games and 13 points in seven playoff games.
His 78 points were third among all Western Hockey League (WHL) defensemen.
Svozil was also named the East Division Defenceman of the Year earlier this week.
Svozil, who is eligible to return to the Pats as a 20-year-old next season, was drafted in the third round by Columbus in 2021.
�� FIRST NHL POINT ALERT �� pic.twitter.com/clNbWK609J— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 14, 2023
