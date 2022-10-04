Pats land local product in deal with Seattle

The Regina Pats have acquired local forward Sam Oremba from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for three draft picks.

Seattle receives a first round pick in 2024, a second round pick in 2023 and a third round pick in 2025.

Oremba, 17, has two assists in two games this season after a campaign last year that saw him record four goals and 10 assists in 56 games, helping Seattle reach the Western Hockey League (WHL) final.

“We are pleased to welcome Sam home to Regina, and to the Regina Pats organization,” general manager and head coach John Paddock said in a release.

The six foot two 192 pound Oremba was taken by Seattle seventh overall in the 2020 prospects draft.

He previously played for the Regina Monarchs and Pat Canadians.

Oremba recorded 133 points in 31 games with the Monarchs in 2019-20 which broke current Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz’s SBAAHL points record.

The Pats (2-3-0-0) wrap up a five game road stint Wednesday night in Brandon.

