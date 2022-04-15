Pats predict ‘guaranteed win’ for Friday matchup against Winnipeg Ice

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Regina Pats have taken a bold stance ahead of Friday night’s match up with the Winnipeg Ice.

“We are happy to guarantee a win and if we win, that's great (we are) one step closer to the playoffs,” said Trevor Buhnai, chief operating officer with the Pats. “If we don't win, all of our fans in attendance will receive a silver voucher for a regular season game next year.”

With over 2200 tickets sold, the Pats are looking to fill the arena for the anticipated match up.

"We just really want to fill the entire building, we want everyone to come out and experience it,” said Buhnai. “It is a home game for the Winnipeg Ice technically.”

The recent storm that swept through parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba has forced the two teams to play their game at the Brandt Centre.

"We've still got some hockey weather outside, unfortunately here. So we're in a hockey mindset and we're looking to take that step and have this great young team make the playoffs this season,” Buhnai said.

"We have been playing playoff hockey for six weeks now so it's no different for us,” said Brad Herauf, assistant coach with the Pats. “We've always known the task at hand going into this week.”

The Pats have yet to beat the Ice this season including a 7-0 loss on April. 1.

Connor Bedard is looking for his 50th goal of the season. However, his sole focus is on the task at hand.

"That is the team we have not beaten this year and last time they were here they embarrassed us,” said Bedard. “So we’re coming out with the mindset of having to prove ourselves and prove that we can beat the best team.”

This weekend marks the first time the Pats have played a “3 in 3” since the 2019-2020 season when they lost against the Saskatoon Blades and Edmonton Oil Kings before beating the Brandon Wheat Kings in overtime.

The Pats currently rank tenth place in the eastern conference and are sitting at 57 points. Standing in their way are the Calgary Hitmen with 58 points and Swift Current Broncos with 59 points.

The Broncos wrap their season up Friday night against the Prince Albert Raiders while the Hitmen play the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Monday.

The Pats’ next two games will be played at the Brandt Centre April. 15 and April. 16.

Both will be against the Ice.

The Pats will close out their season Sunday, April. 17. Facing off with the Moose Jaw Warriors one last time.