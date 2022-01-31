Pats reflect on season's first half, gear up for playoff push

After back-to-back defeats this past weekend, the Regina Pats are on the outside looking in for the final playoff spot in the WHL's eastern conference.

On Friday night, the Pats fell to Brandon 6-4, giving up four unanswered goals in the final 23 minutes.

Then on Saturday, the Moose Jaw Warriors downed Regina 4-1, capped by a hat-trick performance by 18-year-old forward and Moose Jaw product, Atley Calvert.

“Obviously, it was a 0-2 weekend, but overall there was a lot of good things we can take away,” said star forward Connor Bedard. “I think we’re a lot better of a team than we were at the start and we are starting to become more consistent.”

“It was hard to play the back-to-back,” said winger Borya Valis. “We haven’t played on the road in a while and Moose Jaw is a great team.”

Coming into Saturday’s game the Warriors had won five straight since losing to the Pats 7-1 on Jan. 16, including victories over top ranked Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Bedard leads the Pats in goals (20) and points (38) despite missing six games at the end of December and beginning of January to join Team Canada for the World Junior Championships in Edmonton.

“Personally, I got out to a slow start but so did the team,” said Bedard. “As we’ve gotten healthier, we have been able to win a few more games and we’ll be a tough team to beat the next 32 games.”

With 32 games remaining on the Pats schedule, four teams are battling for the final eastern conference wild card positon. Swift Current, Regina, Lethbridge and Prince Albert are all within three points of each other.

Players say the room is gearing up for that playoff push

“There’s a lot of those talks before the games,” said Valis. “There is a lot of those four-point nights with teams that are close with us. So we have to put in a full effort every game.”

“Right now, we’re not trying to peak,” said Bedard. “We are trying to get better everyday and push for that playoff spot.”

The Pats next scheduled game is Wednesday against Saskatoon.