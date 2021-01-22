Regina Pats first overall pick Connor Bedard will be skating with the British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) West Kelowna Warriors, while awaiting word on when the Western Hockey League (WHL) season will begin.

In an announcement on the team website, the Pats said Bedard will train and practice in West Kelowna until training camp plans have been finalized.

“This opportunity allows Connor to stay in top shape and come to our training camp ready. We look forward to having Connor in Regina soon, as we prepare for the WHL season,” Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock said.

The WHL is still working on plans for the 2021 WHL season. While the league is still without a start date, it said it is committed to playing a 24-game regular season.

After the start of the WHL season was delayed, Bedard spent the fall training in Sweden with the HV-71 junior team.

Bedard was granted exceptional status from the WHL, allowing him to play in the league as a 15-year-old.

