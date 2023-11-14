Pats, Wheat Kings swap 18-year-old forwards

The Regina Pats have sent forward Matteo Michels to the Brandon Wheat Kings for forward Anthony Wilson.

“I got the call from the GM in Brandon and they kind of let me know that I got traded here and then I got a call from the Pats’ GM and he told me that they had made a trade for me so I was obviously pretty excited and couldn’t wait to get on the road,” Wilson said.

The 2005-born Wilson hails from Swift Current and has 142 Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season games under his belt split between the Victoria Royals and Brandon Wheat Kings.

“I think it’s pretty similar (between teams). Obviously, different teams have their structures but all around I think everything’s pretty similar, just a hard, fast, structured game,” Wilson said about his previous teams.

He also noted he is excited to be back in his home province.

“Oh, it’s awesome. Obviously closer for the parents. They can get out to watch a lot more games and obviously closer to home too,” he shared.

So far this season Wilson has two goals and six assists for 11 points in 16 games.

Michels meanwhile played 115 regular season games for the Pats over three seasons picking up 23 points, including 11 points in 20 games this season.

Regina spilt a home-and-home series with the Wheat Kings this past weekend losing 7-5 in Brandon before picking up a 4-2 win at home on Sunday.

“There’s obviously going to be a bit of a rivalry there which will be good and I’ll enjoy the game [when we play Brandon]. Should be really competitive,” Wilson said.

The Pats are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings inside the Brandt Centre at 7 p.m.