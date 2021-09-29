Pattie Lovett-Reid: Are we on the cusp of a financial tipping point?

Are we facing a critical moment and potential financial tipping point for Canadians as many deal with the "COVID reality" and the "new normal" of life as we know it?

According to a new report by the Canadian Payroll Association, for millions of Canadians who remained on the payroll since March 2020, the pandemic seems to have been a financial windfall. But now, their gains may be at risk.

Working from home has resulted in reduced costs from commuting, childcare and the virtual disappearance of many forms of discretionary spending.

In fact, according to the 2021 Canadian Payroll Association Annual Survey of Working Canadians, 53% have been able to save more money than a year ago, and fewer (36%) are living paycheque-to-paycheque than at any time in the past 13 years.

The question remains, however: will the frugal new behaviours forced upon us during the pandemic translate into habits that stick?

And the habits are impressive.

More than 70% report they now spend less than their net pay in a typical pay period, representing an all-time high and an increase of 11% since 2019.

More than 40% have been able to put more than 10% towards savings and that is up from 34% in 2019. An even more significant 79% say they are now able to come up with $2,000 in the event of an emergency, and 48% say they could deal with an unexpected expense of $20,000.

These data points are not only encouraging, they are liberating. Decreased spending and living within your means will reduce stress and household vulnerability when living paycheque-to-paycheque.

A separate survey conducted by MNP in April, found that 53 per cent of respondents were $200 or less away from not being able to pay a bill or debt.

So a report like this from Canadian Payroll Association reinforces that financial flexibility achieved through less spending can provide families with the financial wiggle room they need to deal with a sudden and unexpceted expense.