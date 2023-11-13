Pattullo Bridge closing overnight Wednesday for line-painting, TransLink says

Drivers are being notified that the Pattullo Bridge will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday to make way for road crews.

TransLink said the closure – which is part of the B.C. government's ongoing Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project – will last from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

"Crews will be updating traffic configurations and completing line painting on the bridge approach in New Westminster and Surrey, requiring full lane closures on the bridge and the Bridge Connector in New Westminster," TransLink said in a news release Monday.

Motorists have been advised to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead during the closure.

The busy crossing will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists and first responders overnight, but the N16 NightBus will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges.

"We thank bridge users and neighbours for their patience during this work," TransLink said. "When completed, the new bridge will provide important improvements – including wider lanes separated by a median barrier and separate walking and cycling lanes."

The $1.3-billion Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project began in 2020, and was initially scheduled to be completed by 2021 before the pandemic and supply chain issues pushed the expected opening date to 2024.