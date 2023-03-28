Pattullo Bridge to close for 4 days over Easter weekend

A busy bridge over the Fraser River will be closed through Easter weekend to accommodate ongoing construction work, TransLink announced Tuesday.

The Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project is expected to be completed next year, according to the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The long-weekend closure is necessary "to complete work including soil densification activities, paving, and relocation of the seismic warning system," TransLink said in a statement.

"The warning system will be temporarily disconnected during this time and must be completed with no traffic on the bridge, to ensure the safety of motorists," the statement reads.

"TransLink will also be conducting bridge work during this period, including speed sign relocation, line painting, concrete patching, and inspections requiring rope access onto the overhead bridge truss."

To accommodate the work, the bridge between Surrey and New Westminster will close to all vehicular traffic at 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, and remain closed until Tuesday, April 11, at 5 a.m., TransLink said.

"The bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists, and first responders at all times," the statement reads.

During the closure, Pattullo Bridge users are encouraged to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives, TransLink said, adding that the N19 NightBus would be rerouted Over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges while the Pattullo is closed.

"We thank bridge users and neighbours for their patience during this critical work," TransLink said.

Work on a new, replacement Pattullo Bridge began in March 2020 and was originally scheduled for completion this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues combined to make that schedule unrealistic, and the $1.3-billion megaproject's schedule was revised for a 2024 opening.

The current Pattullo Bridge, which was built nearly a century ago, will remain in place until the new one opens. The province has not announced a specific date for when that is expected to happen.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause