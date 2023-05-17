Pattullo Bridge to close in one direction for 5 days over May long weekend

The Pattullo Bridge will be closed for another long weekend, this time between 7 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The busy bridge over the Fraser River will close to northbound traffic—travelling into New Westminster—for work on its ongoing replacement project. The bridge last closed over the Easter long weekend.

This time around, work that had to be rescheduled due to an equipment error will be completed, which is replacing the Royal Avenue overpass bridge deck, TransLink explains in a news release.

In addition to the bridge closure, Royal Avenue will be closed between McBride Boulevard and the Royal Avenue on-ramp.

People travelling south—into Surrey—should expect delays because the Bridge Connector on the New Westminster side will be closed and traffic will be diverted to the Columbia Street on-ramp, TransLink warns.

The bridge will remain open for pedestrians, cyclists and first responders.

During the closure, Pattullo Bridge users are encouraged to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead. The N19 NightBus and 103 bus routes will detour over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges between New Westminster and Scott Road stations. TransLink says bus riders should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time.

“We thank bridge users and neighbours for their patience during this work. When completed, the new bridge will provide important improvements – including wider lanes separated by a median barrier and separate walking and cycling lanes,” TransLink writes.

The $1.3 billion Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project began in 2020 to replace the nearly 100-year-old current bridge.

The new bridge was initially set to be ready by 2021, but the pandemic and supply chain issues pushed the new expected opening date to 2024.