Paul and Doug's excellent adventure: Calgary men running 50 half-marathons to combat food insecurity
A Calgary dynamic duo are tackling food insecurity by running 50 half-marathons in 50 weeks.
Doug and Paul Lavoie have already finished 44 of them, raising more than $60,000 for the Calgary Food Bank.
Their next race is Sunday in Santa Monica.
The pair want to support an organization that's helping people struggling with the rising cost of food prices.
"The food bank is an incredible organization," said Doug. "Just their ability to distribute food and their network of food banks they support – it just seemed like a no-brainer."
As to the secret to finishing all those road races? It's not such a secret, says Paul.
"From a perspective of what we have learned," said Paul, "It's 'keep moving'. It doesn't matter how old you are, whether you are 50 or older, just keep your body moving."
Their goal is to raise $100,000 for the food bank by their 50th race on September 24, which coincides with Doug's 50th birthday.
To support their cause, you can search #The5040 on canadahelps.org.
With files from Mark Villani
