Paul Anka coming to Caesars Windsor on June 9

Canadian classic pop artist Paul Anka will be performing his greatest hits “his way” at the Colosseum this spring, Caesars Windsor announced Monday.

The ‘Put Your Head on My Shoulder’ and ‘Having My Baby’ singer will take the stage for Paul Anka Greatest Hits: His Way on Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m.

The Juno award winner jumped to stardom after playing ‘Diana’ for Don Costa of ABS Paramount Records in 1957. The track went on to become Anka’s first number one hit.

He then became the youngest entertainer to perform at the Copacabana and sang alongside some of the biggest names of the time including Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Frankie Lymon, and Chuck Berry.

The pop artist released ‘Rock Swings’ in 2005 which featured his take on hit songs by some of the biggest rock performers. Last year, Anka released ‘Making Memories’ which showcased new recordings of some of his most famous songs as well as “newly-minted classics.”

Anka has been performing, writing and acting for more than 60 years. He won the Juno award for Composer of the Year in 1975 and has been nominated for an Academy Award for the theme to the 1962 film ‘The Longest Day.'

Anka also co-wrote Michael Jackson’s posthumous number one worldwide hit, ‘This Is It.’

The pop performer has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Tickets for Anka’s Greatest Hits: His Way at the Colosseum will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4.

Concert-goers can purchase tickets through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.com. Limited box office hours will be available in April.

Other upcoming shows: The Tenors (May 5), Avril Lavigne (May 12), Steve Martin & Martin Short (May 26), Brad Paisley (May 29), Chelsea Handler (June 18), The Black Crowes (July 5), Shinedown (July 23) and Live to Rock (July 28).