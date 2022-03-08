Paul Brandt, Burton Cummings, Barenaked Ladies to play at Edmonton music festival
The Together Again outdoor concert series is returning to Edmonton this summer with a fresh new lineup.
On Tuesday, Mike Anderson, the founder of Trixstar, announced the three-day roster of artists booked to play in August.
“All the artists wanted to be a part of this and it’s great to be able to bring not just a great lineup but a great Canadian lineup,” he said.
This year’s headliners will include Paul Brandt, Burton Cummings and the Barenaked Ladies, with special guests Meghan Patrick, Tyler Joe Miller, Kim Mitchell, Chilliwack, Lee Aaron and Sam Roberts Band.
Anderson said the event will be open to all ages this summer and will once again implement the VIP table experience where drinks and merch will be brought directly to the table.
More than 700 jobs have been created for the event, Anderson told CTV News Edmonton.
“Being able to bring purpose to the community is really important.”
About $150,000 has been raised through the event for organizations like Boyle Street and the Centre for Arts and Music, Anderson added.
The festival will run from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, with tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
“We’ve got something for everybody.”
