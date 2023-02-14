Paul Gross ready to play King Lear at Stratford Festival

A Canada legend on the screen and stage, Paul Gross, will be taking on the role of King Lear in the upcoming Stratford Festival.

It’s been 23 years since Gross was on stage in Stratford. In 2000, the Due South star played the lead in Hamlet.

His career spans 45 years in television, film and on stage.

In an interview with CTV on Tuesday, Gross said being back in Stratford is a special feeling.

"This is one of the great theatre companies in the world, certainly the largest and most important theatre company in North America,” Gross said. “The whole staff, all of the acting company, the directing staff the research staff, there are a lot of people here and they are all at the top of their profession, so to come here you are really in good hands.”

King Lear is known to some as Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy. It’s a story of an aging king who divides his power and land between his daughters, and the havoc that ensues as a result.

Previews for King Lear begin in on April 24. The show runs until Oct. 29, playing at the festival theatre.